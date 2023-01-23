Dhaka to discuss   situation along  Myanmar border  with China's  envoy today

Bangladesh will discuss the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with the Chinese Ambassador to Yao Wen China today (Monday).

"The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen will meet with me tomorrow (Monday) and the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border is likely to come up for



discussion," the Foreign Minister said on Sunday.

"What happened in the zero line is very unfortunate," the Foreign Minister said, adding that "we remain alert, however, there is panic created on our side," the Foreign Minister said while talking with the reporters at his office.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters that fighting took place near the no-man's land at Ghumdhum-Tumbru frontline in Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Bandarban.

Nearly 5,000 persecuted Rohingya refugees live in makeshift tents in this no-man's land for nearly six years after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in their home country Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017, many local people living near the border have been shifted to safer places, it's a panicky situation there, we are alert, but we need to discuss the issue, the State Minister said.

Foreign Ministry official said that a high-level Myanmar team will visit Dhaka soon to discuss Rohingya and other related issues.

"We protect our border. We remain alert. We are protecting our own areas, but there is panic created on our side," he said while responding to a question on the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Momen said they are in discussion at various levels but they do not discuss with rebels.

















