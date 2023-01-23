Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka to discuss   situation along  Myanmar border  with China's  envoy today

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will discuss the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with the Chinese Ambassador to Yao Wen China today (Monday).
"The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen will meet with me tomorrow (Monday) and the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border is likely to come up for
    
discussion," the Foreign Minister said on Sunday.
"What happened in the zero line is very unfortunate," the Foreign Minister said, adding that "we remain alert, however, there is panic created on our side," the Foreign Minister said while talking with the reporters at his office.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters that fighting took place near the no-man's land at Ghumdhum-Tumbru frontline in Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Bandarban.
Nearly 5,000 persecuted Rohingya refugees live in makeshift tents in this no-man's land for nearly six years after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in their home country Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017, many local people living near the border have been shifted to safer places, it's a panicky  situation there, we are alert, but we need to discuss the issue, the State Minister said.
Foreign Ministry official said that a high-level Myanmar team will visit Dhaka soon to discuss Rohingya and other related issues.
"We protect our border. We remain alert. We are protecting our own areas, but there is panic created on our side," he said while responding to a question on the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
Momen said they are in discussion at various levels but they do not discuss with rebels.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL pardons Jahangir Alam
11 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail
Govt doctors to practise privately at public hospitals: Maleque
High time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy
Muslim devotees joining the Akheri Munajat seeking peace
Bidisha asked to vacate President Park at Baridhara
Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft