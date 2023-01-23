We have developed good ties with US, won't allow  sanctioned Russian ships: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Dhaka is working with Moscow on how to better coordinate the progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant being implemented by Russia.

"We don't want to accept those ships which are under sanctions. We have developed good relations with the US," Momen told the reporters on Sunday while replying to a question about the Rooppur Nuclear Power Projects.

There are 69 Russian ships which are under sanctions, Momen said.

"We have good relations with the US It is surprising that Russia changed the name of a ship. We didn't expect it. Now, we expect Russia to send non-sanctioned ships," he told journalists at the Foreign Ministry.

He said Dhaka told Moscow to send materials in ships other than the 69 sanctioned vessels; Russia has thousands of ships.

Russian flag carrier URSA MAJOR, whose name was changed to Sparta, was refused to unload equipment for the nuclear power plant as the US embassy objected that



it was sanctioned by the US and Dhaka may face penalties, if the vessel unloads materials in Bangladesh.

The ship then went to the Haldia Port of West Bengal for unloading but it was also refused by the Indian authorities. The ship then rolled back to Russia, marking a fresh setback for the construction of the power plant.















