Three-day DC Confce to begin tomorrow

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Sunday said that a total of 245 proposals have been submitted by the country's Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for placing in the three-day annual conference of the deputy commissioners, usually known as DC Conference, which will begin on Tuesday in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh



Hasina will inaugurate the conference at her office's Shapla Hall, where a total of 245 proposals will be discussed, the Cabinet Secretary said at a press conference held at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

In response to a query over the upcoming general elections, the Cabinet Secretary said, "This is the last DC conference in this present government's tenure. The administration had given necessary assistance to the Election Commission in all elections of the country. Our stance is clear on the issue. We have previous experiences about providing assistance to the EC. We will use the previous experience."

"We will provide all out supports to the ECD to hold a free and fair election," he assured.

Regarding the DC conference, Mahbub said that the proposals given by the DCs will be discussed in 26 working sessions. Among the sessions, at least 20 will take place with different ministries. The policymakers of the government including the ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, advisors to the Prime Minister and secretaries concerned will hear and brief them in the sessions.

Of the proposals, highest 23 were for the Health Ministry followed by 15 proposals for the Land Ministry, 13 for the Water Resources Ministry, 11 for the Security Services Division and 10 for the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The DCs placed 242 proposals in the last year's conference held from January 17 to 19, 2022, of which 177 were implemented and implementation of rests 65 proposals are underway. The rate of implementation of the DC conference decisions is around 73 per cent, the cabinet secretary said.

The main issues that would be discussed, are- strengthening the activities of the local government institutions, land management, improvement of law and order situation, disaster management, relief and rehabilitation activities, employment generation in local levels and programmes for alleviation of poverty, implementation of social safety net programmes, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improving the standard of education and extension, health services and family planning, conservation of environment and prevention of pollution, infrastructure development and monitoring and coordination of the implementation of development activities.

