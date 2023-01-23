Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC asks ACC to submit on  408 'inquiry closed' reports

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to produce the records of 408 'inquiry closed' reports submitted to the lower court concerned exempting the corruption suspects in the last five months during the tenure of former ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood.
It asked the ACC to produce the records of the reports before the HC bench by February 12 this year.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a Suo Motu (on its own motion) rule on the issue.
The ACC submitted a report before the HC on Sunday stating that the commission has not found evidence of corruption in the 408 allegations after conducting inquiries.
Therefore, the commission has given the 'inquiry closed' reports without filing any case against the persons, according to the commission report.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the ACC, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
Earlier on March 16 in 2021, the High Court wanted to know how many people were given impunity from the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission in the last five months during the tenure of the former ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood.
If impunity was given to some people at that time, then the ACC had been asked to submit a list in the court stating their names, addresses and why the people were given impunity.
The High Court bench of
    
Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order as a Suo Motu move considering a report published in a national daily on March 14 in 2021 under the banner of 'Investigation trade in ACC'.
Iqbal Mahmood joined as the Chairman of the ACC on March 10 in 2016. He left the organization on March 10 in 2021 after serving it about five years.
According to the report the immediate past chairman of the ACC, Iqbal Mahmood, exempted many 'big fishes' of the corruption before leaving office on March 10. He used some innocent and weak people as a shield to hide their impunity, also read the report.
Quoting the dependable sources the report also said in the last five months he has acquitted more than 200 individuals and organisations from corruption charges.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL pardons Jahangir Alam
11 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail
Govt doctors to practise privately at public hospitals: Maleque
High time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy
Muslim devotees joining the Akheri Munajat seeking peace
Bidisha asked to vacate President Park at Baridhara
Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft