Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:47 AM
Dr Fahmida recommends market monitoring by government

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Emphasizing the issue of market distortion, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun has recommended market monitoring by the government and claimed that a significant group of people manipulates the market.
She pinpointed the ongoing economic instability globally and locally, addressing the issues of outrageous price rise of commodities, banking health, fiscal policies and external factors affecting the local economy.
Dr Fahmida, while speaking at a roundtable on Saturday, also discussed the dependence of Bangladesh on fuel imports and fuel price hikes affecting the production level.
The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) hosted the monthly roundtable titled, 'War, Famine and Turbulence: Global Trends 2023' featuring three speakers - Dr Fahmida Khatun, former Ambassador Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Mahmud Hussain and security analyst Shafqat Munir.
The roundtable was moderated by BIPSS President Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman.
The moderator initially highlighted the post-Covid issues being faced by the current world today, such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, possibilities of an accidental escalation, economic downturns, food security, geo-political competition, climate security, elections in South Asia, disruptive technology, metaverse and the brand new front of artificial intelligence (AI).
Mahmud Hussain mentioned that the current Ukraine-Russia war would empty Europe's energy storage if further escalation occurred.
The former ambassador and expert recommended institutional developments for Bangladesh to ensure sustainable preparedness in the future.    UNB



