Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:47 AM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the country's people do not want to see the fall of the incumbent government rather they want the fall of BNP's leadership.
"Fakhrul Saheb, do you remember when the BNP's council was held? You failed in movement and elections as well. BNP leaders from top to bottom should resign immediately," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks, replying to questions from journalists after attending a meeting of the governing council of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) at Sarak Bhaban in the city's Banani.
Claiming that there is no practice of democracy in BNP, he said the AL's national council is held every three years, while its secretary-level meeting is held each month and the extended meeting of AL's district units is held every six months.
Requesting US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas to ask the BNP why there is no democracy within the party, Quader said: "Ask that first. Why don't they hold a council? How many years ago did they hold the council?"
He said the talks of democracy do not suit those, who do not have democracy at home and do not have democratic practice in their party.
The AL general secretary said they (BNP) have no contribution to the mass uprising of 1969 but they dream of a mass uprising. "But they failed to involve commoners in their movement".
Urging the BNP to participate in the next general elections, he said the upcoming elections will be acceptable and inclusive.
"The election will be held under the Election Commission. The Awami League government will only discharge its routine works. Take part in the elections and test how popular you are. If you want to change, you have to come to the polls," Quader said.
He said the government is trying to address all the problems that Bangladesh has been facing amid the ongoing global crisis.
He said: "In this global crisis, the opposition parties in other countries play a responsible role and support the government. But, in our country, BNP is going to conflicts without cooperating with the government".    BSS


