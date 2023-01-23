Video
Swedish prime minister condemns Holy Quran burning

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

STOCKHOLM, Jan 22: Sweden's prime minister has condemned as "deeply disrespectful" the weekend burning of a Quran, the holy book of Muslims, in Stockholm, which has raised tensions with Turkey as the Nordic country courts Ankara over its NATO bid.
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book on Saturday in front of Turkey's embassy in the Swedish capital.
Furious that Paludan had been permitted by Swedish police to carry out the protest, Ankara cancelled a visit by Sweden's defence minister and summoned Stockholm's ambassador.
Late on Saturday, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted: "Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act."
"I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today."    -AFP


