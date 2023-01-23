|
French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R), Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz
|
French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R), Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz (C-L) pose for a group picture with the members of their respective cabinets, prior to a cabinet meeting, as part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty, to seal
reconciliation between France and West Germany, 18 years after the Second World War at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris on January 22. photo : AFP