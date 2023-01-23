Mo-Mo understanding: Congress leader claims Modi-Mamata pact

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, Jan 22: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming they have a pact to weaken Congress.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the West Bengal Congress Chief, said Mamata Banerjee will not do anything to upset the Prime Minister.

"Several leaders have appreciated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not her," Mr Chowdhury said.

"There's 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Modi. When Modi says- Congress-Mukt Bharat, then Mamata also says Congress should be removed from Bengal," he claimed.

This is not the first time the Congress MP has made such a claim. Earlier, Mr Chowdhury had claimed that there was a "secret understanding" between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee to "save Trinamool Congress leaders" from the central agencies.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to weaken Congress by becoming informer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She bowed her head in front of Modi ji to save her party leaders from CBI and ED," he had said.

Mr Chowdhury had also claimed that BJP's "polarisation politics" to damage the Congress had helped Mamata Banerjee's TMC sweep the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal,

With an eye on Lok Sabha elections, Congress started its mega foot march last year in September from Tamil Nadu. The party has invited 21 opposition parties for the grand finale of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30. -NDTV











