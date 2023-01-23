The battle is not over’: US anti-abortion groups dig in for fight ahead

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: It was their first march through the US capital since the Supreme Court gave them what they had been demanding for half a century -- but for anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington Friday, the mood was more dogged than triumphant.

Seven months after the nation's highest judicial body gutted federal protections for nationwide abortion access, protesters outside the conservative-led institution allowed themselves a modest victory lap -- but most were focused on the fights ahead.

"We have a lot of work to do," said George Muench, a 74-year-old Catholic in a "March for Life" hat.

The march began in 1974 as a challenge to Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court ruling the previous year that guaranteed the right of American women to terminate their pregnancies.

Every January, activists from across the United States have descended upon the capital to walk to the courthouse's iconic front steps to urge the justices inside to reverse that decision.

On June 24 last year they got their wish. The high court, which had lurched to the right under hardline Republican former president Donald Trump, relented -- giving states the freedom to pursue their own abortion bans.

More than a dozen states immediately rushed to do exactly that.

For Barbara Countryman, who has not missed a "March for Life" in 20 years, the ambience was a touch more jubilant and the crowd a little younger than in previous years.

"We are celebrating the end of Roe, but we still have to convert all people's minds," she told AFP, surrounded by college students and teenagers, many of whom who had been bussed in by their Christian schools, with some brandishing banners that read: "I am the post-Roe generation." -AFP











