Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca coach Xavi in 'state of shock' over Alves accusations

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BARCELONA, JAN 22: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Saturday that he is in "a state of shock" after Dani Alves's arrest on sexual assault allegations.
The 39-year-old defender, sacked by his Mexican club Pumas after his arrest, is being held in custody without bail in Barcelona.
The charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape.
While police declined to give details on the case, a source close to the investigation told AFP that Alves is accused by the woman of rape.
She reiterated her accusation before the judge on Friday, the source added.
Alves, who played for Barcelona for eight seasons between 2008-2016, rejoined the Catalans for a short spell last season under his former team-mate Xavi.
"It is hard to speak about a situation like this, first of all," Xavi told a news conference on Saturday, the day before his team's clash with Getafe in La Liga.
"I think like everybody, I am surprised, taken aback, I am in a state of shock, knowing Dani.
"That's the first thing that comes to mind. And after that, because it's a matter for the law, and the law will run its course, we cannot get into it.
"Regarding Dani, I feel bad for him, I am surprised, given how Dani is, and how he has been when he was here with us.
"(I'm) surprised, taken aback, I can't say anything else."
Catalonian police said they received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who accused Alves of sexual assault.
The alleged sexual assault took place at a popular Barcelona nightclub overnight December 30-31, according to Spanish media reports.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus reeling after transfer trial disaster
Barca coach Xavi in 'state of shock' over Alves accusations
Australian Open 'void' as big-name casualties mount
Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes
Griezmann shines in Atletico romp, Sevilla snatch win
Khulna divisional Inter-district Youth Games held
Guardiola could walk if Man City stars don't heed wake-up call
Celtic cruise into last 16 as Scottish Cup holders Rangers also progress


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft