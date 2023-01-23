Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australian Open 'void' as big-name casualties mount

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MELBOURNE, JAN 22: Novak Djokovic ploughs on with a bad hamstring but the 2023 Australian Open will already be remembered for the sheer number of shocks and an absence of "star" names.
Iga Swiatek's defeat on Sunday makes it the first Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968 to lose the top two seeds in both the men's and women's draws before the quarter-finals.
Halfway through the tournament, fans stop to snap pictures with a large poster of Rafael Nadal on display at Melbourne Park but the man himself is long gone.
The top men's seed and defending champion looked far from his brilliant best in his opening match and then went out in the second round to unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald. The 36-year-old Nadal, who has a record 22 major crowns to his name, was badly hampered by a hip injury as he bowed out in straight sets on Wednesday.
"Definitely there's kind of a void," said spectator Rob Duff, after photographing his son next to the image of the Spanish great.
"The Australian tennis fans, we love to see the big names, and when they are out, it takes (away) a little bit of the tournament."
The first Grand Slam of the year is barely into its second week but the die was cast even before a ball was hit. Two greats of the game, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, retired last year and, despite the American hinting she could make a return to tennis, she was never expected in Australia.
Another big miss, especially for home fans, was the reigning women's champion Ashleigh Barty. The Australian retired in March last year while the dominant number one.
More big names fell by the wayside in the days before the tournament. Injured men's number one Carlos Alcaraz pulled out, then so did two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.
There were fears the 25-year-old former world number one might quit tennis altogether, but Osaka later clarified that she was pregnant and expects to return to the court in 2024. The first day of the Grand Slam saw yet another popular figure withdraw, without even stepping on court.
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon finalist and a crowd favourite, said he had a knee problem that would require minor surgery.
"I'm devastated, obviously," he told a hastily arranged news conference.
When an already depleted Australian Open began, many high-profile players just kept losing.
Men's second seed Casper Ruud followed Nadal out in round two, as did the women's second seed Ons Jabeur.
Daniil Medvedev, the Russian who reached the finals at the last two Australian Opens, was next to go when he lost in round three. It has left Stefanos Tsitsipas as the highest-ranking men's seed left at three and in with a big chance to win his first Grand Slam.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus reeling after transfer trial disaster
Barca coach Xavi in 'state of shock' over Alves accusations
Australian Open 'void' as big-name casualties mount
Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes
Griezmann shines in Atletico romp, Sevilla snatch win
Khulna divisional Inter-district Youth Games held
Guardiola could walk if Man City stars don't heed wake-up call
Celtic cruise into last 16 as Scottish Cup holders Rangers also progress


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft