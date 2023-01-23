Video
Khulna divisional Inter-district Youth Games held

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The Khulna divisional inter-district  athletics event of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023', organized by the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), held on Sunday at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.
Emon Hossain of Khulna district emerged first in the both men's 100 and 200 meters race. Khulna's Borhan Uddin and Narail's Siam Hossain emerged top in the 800 and 1500 meter races respectively. Samiul Islam of Khulna emerged top in the men's shot put.
Jessore's Maina emerged first in the women's 100m race while Azmi of Jessore emerged top in the 200m and 400m event. Shaila Khanam of Narail emerged top in the 800m while Nupur Karmakar of the same district emerged first in 1500 meters.
Jhenaidah emerged first in the women's shot put and Maina Khanam of Jessore emerged top in the in high jump event.
Earlier, Khulna city mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek formally inaugurated the athletics event as the chief guest, presided over by acting divisional commissioner Md. Abdur Rashid.
Khula district's deputy commissioner Khandaker Yasin Arefin and member of Olympic Association and general secretary of Divisional District Sports Association SM Mortuza Rashidi Dara was present as the special guests.     -BSS


