Celtic cruise into last 16 as Scottish Cup holders Rangers also progress

GLASGOW, JAN 22: Kyogo Furuhashi took his tally for the season to 20 goals as Celtic eased into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 win at home to second-tier Morton on Saturday before holders Rangers saw off St Johnstone 1-0.

Japan forward Furuhashi matched his total for last season thanks to a first-half double in the fourth-round tie at Parkhead.

Aaron Mooy also scored twice, with David Turnbull on target as well.

Celtic went ahead from the penalty spot following a harsh VAR decision against former Hoops defender Efe Ambrose.

Bhoys manager Ange Postecoglou, who has made his opposition to VAR clear, had no desire to revisit the topic as he praised Celtic's approach to a potentially tricky cup tie.

"I thought the attitude of the boys was great," he said. "You go into these games with a bit of trepidation about how the boys will react and I thought they reacted well."

Morton could have broken the deadlock when Lewis Strapp was left one-on-one with Joe Hart only to shoot straight at the former England goalkeeper.

At the other end, Celtic's Liel Abada had a shot blocked and play continued.

But VAR eventually spotted that Abada's shot had come off the foot of Jack Baird then bounced up away from goal and brushed Ambrose's arm, which was slightly away from his body.

That was enough for Napier to decide on-field referee Kevin Clancy had made a "clear and obvious" error.

Having looked at the pitchside monitor, Clancy awarded Celtic a penalty. -AFP














