Eight matches played on Sunday

Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

A total of eight matches of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) were played on Sunday at the Artificial Turf adjoined at the BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka.
Out of the eight matches played on the second day, two matches ended in tiebreaker.
In the first match of the day, Bangla Tribune won 2-1 against Channel 24. The match was a goalless draw at the scheduled time.
The last match of the day between Jugantar and GTV also turned into a tiebreaker. The match was a 2-2 draw at the scheduled time. In the tiebreaker, Jugantar defeated GTV 3-1.
Boishakhi Television got the biggest win of the day. It beat the Daily Desh Rupantar 3-0.
DBC won over the Daily Kaler Kantho 3-1. Channel-i beat Ekhon TV 2-0. Independent TV defeated Deepta TV by the same margin.
The Daily Janakantha defeated Ekushey Television by 1-0 goals and Daily Samakal defeated News24 by the same margin.
The five-day event of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football kicked off on Saturday.
A total of 32 media house teams, splitting into eight groups, are playing in the annual football tournament of the BSJA. After the group matches, the toppers of each group will play in the quarterfinals and the winners from that round will meet in the semis. The tournament will
complete with the final on Wednesday, January 25.


