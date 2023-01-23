

Tackling inflation a major challenge this year



However, mounting inflation had been the centre of most discussions last year and particularly when it reached record high after 2011. What we have observed is that unlike before, both urban and rural inflations have increased concurrently - adding to the plight of low and middle income households in the country.



Food inflation in rural areas was similarly higher, since markets there tend to be more volatile than those in urban areas. Moreover, high inflationary pressures have markedly reduced people's actual income and household welfare.



While this is the alarming reality at home, Russia-Ukraine War has widely caused economic instability and recession while disrupting global supply chains.



In full agreement with the set of recommendations made in the CAB report - the government must extend social protection schemes in urban areas to protect low and middle income consumers from rising inflationary pressures. Though the government has markedly expanded OMS (Open Market Sales) activities in the post-pandemic phase, but it is failing to meet the countrywide growing demand. Besides, special social security schemes should be developed for urban lower-middle and middle-income families, so that they can successfully cope with the crisis.



Not that the government hasn�t increased subsidized food aid and social protection measures to reduce inflationary pressure on the poor and disadvantaged , but we feel the schemes should target the correct group of deserving people in the rural areas. On that note - it needs to scale up its subsidised food assistance programme for the most badly hit segments.



Most importantly, while external shocks are definitely critical factors driving inflation - unprecedented fuel price hike in late last year has only made things worse. Therefore, we once again urge the government to consider lowering fuel prices at the earliest possible time. It has manifestly had a cascading effect on prices of all commodities.



In conclusion, with the general elections barely a year away - overall inflation situation demands the government focus more to reduce corruption and mismanagement across all sectors - these have become synonymous with the state of poor governance these days.



And as far as good governance is concerned, good governance not only helps maintain social equality as well as economic growth but is a must to end the inflation crisis. It is missing.







































