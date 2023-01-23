Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Tackling inflation a major challenge this year

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Tackling inflation a major challenge this year

Tackling inflation a major challenge this year

According to a latest report published by Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), average price inflation in the country last year stood at 11.08 per cent. Moreover, the report also mentioned some 17 kitchen essentials including rice, flour, pulses, bakery products, sugar, fish, eggs, local poultry, edible oil, imported fruits, tea and coffee, local and imported milk, washing and personal hygiene items and transport costs have directly contributed to the growing inflation.

However, mounting inflation had been the centre of most discussions last year and particularly when it reached record high after 2011. What we have observed is that unlike before, both urban and rural inflations have increased concurrently - adding to the plight of low and middle income households in the country.

Food inflation in rural areas was similarly higher, since markets there tend to be more volatile than those in urban areas. Moreover, high inflationary pressures have markedly reduced people's actual income and household welfare.

While this is the alarming reality at home, Russia-Ukraine War has widely caused economic instability and recession while disrupting global supply chains.

In full agreement with the set of recommendations made in the CAB report - the government must extend social protection schemes in urban areas to protect low and middle income consumers from rising inflationary pressures. Though the government has markedly expanded OMS (Open Market Sales) activities in the post-pandemic phase, but it is failing to meet the countrywide growing demand. Besides, special social security schemes should be developed for urban lower-middle and middle-income families, so that they can successfully cope with the crisis.

Not that the government hasn�t increased subsidized food aid and social protection measures to reduce inflationary pressure on the poor and disadvantaged , but we feel the schemes should target the correct group of deserving people in the rural areas. On that note - it needs to scale up its subsidised food assistance programme for the most badly hit segments.

Most importantly, while external shocks are definitely critical factors driving inflation - unprecedented fuel price hike in late last year has only made things worse. Therefore, we once again urge the government to consider lowering fuel prices at the earliest possible time. It has manifestly had a cascading effect on prices of all commodities.

In conclusion, with the general elections barely a year away - overall inflation situation demands the government focus more to reduce corruption and mismanagement across all sectors - these have become synonymous with the state of poor governance these days.

And as far as good governance is concerned, good governance not only helps maintain social equality as well as economic growth but is a must to end the inflation crisis. It is missing.


 

 


 













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tackling inflation a major challenge this year
Lifting of US sanctions on RAB on cards
Police must not turn into predators
Quantum jump in gas price hike
Stopping Rohingya trafficking through sea a must
Horrors of Microplastics unveiled
Criminals identified, now take action
Abnormal price of winter vegetables


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft