Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:43 AM
Govt keen to better low income people’s lot: Whip Iqbal

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, 22 Jan: The government is keen to better the lot of the low income people, said Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP.
He was speaking at a blanket distribution programme on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dinajpur on Saturday.
He further said the government has implemented a lot of development projects including Padma Bridge, Metro rail and Karnaphuli tunnel projects.
On Saturday, the Dinajpur Sadar Upazila administration distributed Prime Minister's gifts (winter clothes) among Ulamas, Ramakrishna Mission, Iskcon, distressed sportsmen, disabled, bus workers and journalists. Bicycles and scholarships were also distributed under the development assistance programme for special areas, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, said in the speech of the chief guest.
Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Ramiz Alam presided the programme while Dinajpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Anichur Rahman, District Awami League Joint General Secretary Shah Yaz Dan Marshall, Sadar Upazila Vice Chairman Rabiul Islam Sohag, Women Vice Chairman Jasmine Ara Joa, Asst Commissioner (Land) Sathi Das, among others were present.
Iqbal said helpless, poor people are enjoying the benefits of various forms of cooperation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Electricity, roads, bridges, culverts, health care have benefited every household in Bangladesh.



