Who to win child custody, Sharif or Nakano?

Who will be the custodian of the two Japanese children, Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif or Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano?

It will be learnt on January 29.

On Sunday Dhaka's family court fixed the day for passing judgment over the custody of two children of estranged Sharif, Nakano couple.

On conclusion of a lively argument of both sides, the family court Judge Durrana Rahman set the date.

The High Court on August 31 in 2021, had ordered Sharif Imran and Eriko Nakano to live at a Gulshan flat together for 15 days with their two daughters. The court had asked Department of Social Services to look over the matter and the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was asked to ensure the safety of the family.

The court finally came up with the order as the estranged couple failed to reach a consensus on where and with whom their two daughters Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9, will live, in spite of repeated instructions from the court.

The Supreme Court however, on February 13 in 2022, said, until the disposal of the case by Dhaka family court, the two children will remain in the custody of their mother, while their father can meet them in the house.

After 12 years of marriage, on January 18 last year, Nakano, a physician, appealed for divorce from engineer Sharif over marital dispute.

On January 28 in 2021, she also filed a case with a Tokyo family court for the custody of their three children.

But on February 21, Imran returned to Bangladesh with their two girls from Japan. After that, a Japanese court passed an order giving the children under their mother's custody.

On August 19, Nakano filed a petition in the High Court here seeking custody of the two girls.

Nakano is now staying at a rented apartment in Dhaka's Baridhara area with her daughters.

Earlier, the Japanese mother Nakano on December 23 has been charged with trying to flee Bangladesh with the two children.

On that day police barred Nakano at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court order.

Sharif Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008.

The couple has three children. One of them is with her maternal grandmother in Japan.











