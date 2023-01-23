Dhaka court dismisses BNP’s complaint against DB chief, 9 others over ‘vandalising Naya Paltan office’

A Dhaka court on Sunday dismissed a complaint filed by BNP against chief of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun Or Rashid and nine others over "vandalising" BNP's Nayapaltan central office on December 7, 2022.

Nazim Uddin, a member of BNP's executive committee, filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury (CMM) earlier in the day.

However, the court dismissed the complaint, Arman Hossain, bench assistant of that court, told UNB.

On December 7 last year, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations.












