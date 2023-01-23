Dhaka condemns burning of Quran in Stockholm

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the act of burning of the Holy Quran by a far-right activist on January 21,2023 in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Trkiye in Stockholm.

"Bangladesh expresses grave concern over the act of insulting the sacred values of the Muslims all over the world in the guise of 'freedom of expression,', a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance. Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be upheld and respected under any circumstances. Bangladesh urges all concerned to refrain from unwarranted provocation for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, it said.











