Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:42 AM
7-year-old mystery of missing Parul  solved by PBI

Victim of honour killing by father: Banaj

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Parul Akter left her home in Tangail to get married to one Nasir Uddin ten years ago. The couple started living in Ashulia and worked as garment workers in the area. Parul's father Kuddus Kha never accepted the marriage.
On July 19, 2015, Nasir filed a general diary with the local police station saying his wife went missing. Kuddus also filed a case with a Tangail court accusing Nasir, his uncle and mother over his daughter going missing.
Banaj Kumar Majumder, Chief of Police Bureau of Investigation, shared the findings during a press conference at the PBI Headquarters on Sunday. After long seven years, officials could crack the mystery and found Kuddus took her to Joypurhat with the help of one of his friends and killed her by a river. "During primary interrogation, Kuddus admitted to PBI that he killed his daughter as she disgraced her family by eloping," Banaj said.
PBI officials said Kuddus' friend Mokaddes alias Moka Mondal assisted him in taking Parul to Joypurhat's Panchbibi and in killing her there. Moka Mondal was also arrested. PBI Chief Banaj said the father gave a confessional statement before magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure on January 20.


