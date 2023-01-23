Video
Home Back Page

JS Standing Committee members visits, Matarbari Port Development Project

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 22: Members of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry on Sunday visited the Matarbari Port area.
Led by committee Chairman Major (Rtd) Rafikul Islam, MP, Bir Uttamt, the members include, M A Latif, MP, Ranjit Kumar Roy, MP, Aslam Hussain, MP, S M Shahjada, MP.
Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan accompanied them.
The government took construction of the deep-sea port  as a priority project to develop the region as a business hub. The committee members expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, CPA Secretary Muhammad Faruk told the Daily Observer.
On March 10, 2020, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)  approved the Tk 17,777.16 crore Matarbari Port Development Project to enhance the port's cargo handling capacity.
 CPA and the Roads and Highways Division of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are implementing the project. Construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port is expected to be completed by  December 2026.
Of the  project cost, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from domestic sources and Tk 12,892.76 crore would be extended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as credit.
 Matarbari Port would have two terminals, one 300 meter long and the other one 460 meter long.
The deep sea port would facilitate berthing of ships carrying 8,000 TEUs of containers.
CPA completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for the deep sea port at Moheshkhali.
The deep sea port would have a coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond for a dedicated power plant.  
The channel has been made 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is in progress, said officials.


