Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

50 years of BD-World Bank ties celebrated

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Visitors at a photo exhibition in celebration of the 50 years of BD-World Bank ties at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Sunday. photo : Observer

Visitors at a photo exhibition in celebration of the 50 years of BD-World Bank ties at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Sunday. photo : Observer

World Bank Managing Director for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg reaffirmed the World Bank's strong support for Bangladesh as he marked the 50th anniversary of fruitful partnership.
"Bangladesh has made tremendous strides, transforming from one of the world's poorest countries at independence in 1971 to a lower middle-income country in 2015," said van Trotsenburg.
"The World Bank is proud to be part of this journey as one of Bangladesh's first development partners and we have learned a lot from each other about how development works."
On Sunday, along with the Finance Minister as well as the World Bank Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser, he joined the celebration to mark the 50 years of the partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank.
They inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the country's remarkable progress over the past five decades and joined a panel discussion. The events provided an opportunity to recognize the country's remarkable development achievements and to look forward to realizing the country's vision to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031.
"Bangladesh, as many other countries in the world, is coping with unprecedented global shocks," said van Trotsenburg. "We are committed to supporting the country through uncertainties and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and increasing impacts of climate change as the country moves forward to achieve its development goals," van Trotsenburg added.
In the five decades of this remarkable journey, the World Bank remained a steadfast partner of Bangladesh. In August 1972, Bangladesh became a member of the World Bank Group. In November 1972, the first World Bank project for Bangladesh, a $50 million Emergency Recovery Credit was approved to help the war-torn nation to rebuild the transport and communication, agriculture, and industry sector with some support to the construction and power sector. At the same time, the World Bank reactivated four more projects that had been approved before the liberation war.
Since then, the World Bank has committed about $39 billion in International Development Association (IDA) financing in the form of grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits to help the country overcome its development challenges. With about $15.3 billion in financing for 53 ongoing projects, currently Bangladesh has the largest ongoing IDA program, and the World Bank is Bangladesh's largest development partner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt keen to better low income people’s lot: Whip Iqbal
Who to win child custody, Sharif or Nakano?
Dhaka court dismisses BNP’s complaint against DB chief, 9 others over ‘vandalising Naya Paltan office’
Dhaka condemns burning of Quran in Stockholm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a discussion
7-year-old mystery of missing Parul  solved by PBI
JS Standing Committee members visits, Matarbari Port Development Project
50 years of BD-World Bank ties celebrated


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft