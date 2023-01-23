Video
Home Back Page

BD-WB 50-Year Celebration Event

GDP size increased to $465b from $6.3b in 1972: Kamal

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the development of the country started after independence. In 1972 the size of the GDP was only US$6.3 billion, today it has increased to $465 billion. He said these in his address as chief guest at the 'Bangladesh-World Bank 50-year friendship celebration event' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Sunday.
The Minister said, "Currently Bangladesh is the 35th largest economy. Our poverty rate has dropped by 20 per cent. Per capita income has increased to $2,824. Average life expectancy has increased to 73 years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the architect of modern Bangladesh. No one questions that. The World Bank is helping a lot in the development of Bangladesh." Highlighting future plans, the Finance Minister said, "Our next target will be Bangladesh as an upper middle income country in 2031. Bangladesh will be a smart, developed Bangladesh in 2041."
World Bank Dhaka Office Senior External Affairs Officer Mehreen Ahmed Mahbub said, "During his stay in Bangladesh, Axel van Trotsenberg will visit some development projects financed by the World Bank in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar.
He came to Dhaka mainly to celebrate 50 years of good relationship between Bangladesh and the World Bank. At the same time, he will visit the development activities of Bangladesh on the ground. Mehreen said that he will leave Dhaka on the night of January 24. World Bank Managing Director (Operations) Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank South Asian Region Vice President Martin Riser, Economic Relations Department Secretary Sharifa Khan, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck and others spoke.


