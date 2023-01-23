Video
RAB arrests fugitive convicted militant from Jatrabari

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive convicted member of banned militant outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir from Dhaka's Jatrabari area.
The arrested person was identified as Tauhidur Rahman Tauhid, 32. Tauhidur was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station. He is an active member of the 'Dawah' and finance department of the militant group.
Tipped off, a special team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Dhaka's Jatrabari on Saturday and arrested Tauhid, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, Senior Additional Director (Media) of RAB-2.
Tauhid was indicted in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the capital's Hazaribagh Police Station. He has been absconding for the past 11 years and continued his involvement with the militant group, said the RAB official.
According to the RAB official, Tauhid was actively involved in anti-state activities -- holding meetings to conspire against the government and distributing leaflets and posters of Hizb-ut-Tahrir to encourage madrasa and school students to be engaged in militancy.
Efforts are on to nab his associates based on his information. Legal processes are underway against the arrested, said the RAB officer.


