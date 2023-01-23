Beggars’ menace in the city

Dear Sir,





Beggars of various types are regular scene in the capital. Its roads and streets are occupied with beggars with missing limbs, physical deformities and naked babies hanging from their arm. When you are sitting in vehicles static on streets due to traffic jam, beggars will be hobbling their way through the traffic. Sometimes, they will make eating gestures with hands. There are many child beggars. Giving money to these children helps perpetuate the situation. Sometimes, the beggar will hang on to your leg and will not let go even when you want to. Perhaps it is our undeniable destiny that multitudes of our people are beggars. They are lowering the living standard of the city.

If they are not rehabilitated right now, the day is not very far when Dhaka will turn into a sanctuary to beggars.Saeed FarhanBBA, University of Dhaka