

Get a sound sleep for a healthy living



Now we will discuss the relationship between sleep and weight, including the role of sleep in weight regulation. We will also consider consulting the effects of poor sleep on weight and strategies for improving both sleep and weight.



Sleep plays a crucial role in weight regulation. It affects several hormones and other physiological processes. It also influences appetite and metabolism. For example, the hormone ghrelin, which stimulates appetite, is increased by sleep deprivation. Conversely, the hormone leptin suppresses appetite. This can lead to an increase in hunger and cravings for high-calorie, unhealthy foods.



Sleep deprivation has been shown to decrease the activity of insulin. This hormone is blame able for amendable blood sugar and energy metabolism. This can prime to a rise in blood sugar and insulin resistance. As a result, it can contribute to weight gain.



Poor sleep has been associated with an amplified risk of weight gain and obesity. For example, one study found that adults who slept fewer than seven hours every night were more likely to be weighty than those who snoozed seven or more hours per night. Other research has found that people who experience poor sleep are more likely to have higher body mass indexes (BMIs) and larger waist circumferences.



Several possible explanations exist for the link between poor sleep and weight gain. First, poor sleep can lead to changes in hormone levels that increase appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. It can also lead to an increase in appetite-stimulating hormones. Then it decreases appetite-suppressing hormones, which can further contribute to weight gain. Finally, poor sleep can lead to the augmented secretion of the stress hormone cortisol, which has been linked to weight gain. Cortisol can stimulate appetite and increase cravings for high-fat or high-sugar foods. In addition, it promotes fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area.



Poor sleep can also affect physical activity and exercise habits. It can lead to decreased energy and motivation. This can result in a reduction in physical activity, which can contribute to weight gain.



Several strategies can help improve sleep and support weight management. Establish a regular sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and awaken at the same time every day. This can benefit adjust your body's natural sleep-wake cycle and improve the quality of your sleep. Create a sleep-friendly environment: Make your bedroom as dark, quiet, and relaxed as possible, and evade screens for at least an hour before bedtime.



Practice relaxation techniques: Try deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to help relax your mind and body before bed. Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help improve sleep quality and duration.



Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help support healthy weight management and sleep. In addition, avoid eating large meals close to bedtime, and limit your intake of caffeine and alcohol, as these can disrupt sleep.



- Dr Opurbo Chowdhury , Physician & writer, England

















