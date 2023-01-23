

New monetary policy, inflation and employment



The country's new monetary policy has been announced at a time when the country's economy is going through a period of crisis and the root cause of the crisis is global, again not economic, but political. Many developed and underdeveloped countries in the world have faced this problem, but countries that have followed modern monetary policies, especially developed countries, have tried to manage the situation to some extent. This is not an easy task for a developing country like us for many reasons.



Announcing the monetary policy for the country at such a critical moment is really a big challenge and Bangladesh Bank has been able to fulfill this challenge. While announcing the monetary policy, the Governor has clearly mentioned three challenges and they are � 1. Duration of Russia-Ukraine war, 2. The central bank of America, the Federal Reserve's high benchmark rate policy and 3. China's new corona situation. While the third issue may not seem like such a challenge, the first two issues are real challenges that the Governor has identified.



Generally, the impact of the announced monetary policy on our country's economy and currency market is not seen in that way. The main reason for this is that even though our country's economy has made incredible progress, the structures of the economy have not been developed in such a way or the economic elements have not become sensitive in such a way that changes in the monetary policy will affect the elements of the country's economy and currency market. The main objective of monetary policy is to keep inflation at the desired level, increase employment and contribute to economic growth. Due to the chaotic and diverse market system of our country, inflation measurement criteria have not been developed and cannot be developed easily. There is a huge difference in commodity prices between Dhaka market, suburban city market and village market. Even in multiple markets of Dhaka and in different places, extreme differences can be observed in the price of goods. Not only that, The market system of our country is such that the uncertain price difference is observed. In such a random market system, how will the correct inflation be determined, and how will the inflation be controlled through the declared monetary policy?



To support the contractionary monetary policy, money supply growth has been cut to 11.6 percent from the previous monetary policy target of 12.1 percent. Again, the private sector debt target has been fixed at 14.1 percent. Only the future will tell how successful the contractionary monetary policy announced by simply tightening the money supply while keeping the private credit target in place will tell. The major problem in the country's currency market at the moment is the dollar crisis, which is unlikely to end soon.



For the first time this monetary policy has brought a new challenge to the banking sector of the country. The maximum limit or cap has been removed from the interest rate paid on bank savings. As a result, from now on, various banks and financial institutions will set interest rates on savings according to their needs. This move is supposed to work well in curbing the country's inflation by making people interested in saving by reducing expenditure. But on the contrary, the maximum limit or cap of interest rate on all types of loans except credit cards has been kept unchanged at 9 percent. On the one hand, interest rates on savings have been left up to the market, on the other hand, interest rates on loans have been kept low. From this contradiction it is difficult to understand how the objective of contractionary monetary policy will be achieved.



If this policy is adopted to continue the special benefits of traders, especially the opportunity of getting low interest loans to traders, In the long run, then, traders do not seem to benefit much from this policy. Since the interest rate on bank loans will remain unchanged, banks will not immediately want to increase the interest rate on their savings. But the kind of uneven competition that prevails in our country's banking sector and where common industry practice (following and adhering to a common policy by all banks) is non-existent. In such a situation when two banks each increase the interest rate on their savings, then a kind of competition with other banks will start and all the banks will be forced to increase the interest rate on their deposits up to a stage. The far-reaching impact will be that the operating profit of the bank will decrease, the provisioning deficit may increase and the amount of defaulted loans may also increase. Even banks will face problems in declaring dividends as profits fall.



The announced monetary policy may play a helpful role in controlling the country's high inflation rate, creating employment and above all stabilizing the country's currency market, including the dollar, and we hope so. But due to this monetary policy, the country's banking sector will face a direct challenge, how it can be taken down is now a matter of consideration. It is best and easiest if Bangladesh Bank withdraws the cap on interest rates on both deposits and loans and leaves both interest rates to the market. Even though the monetary policy has been announced, the central bank may consider the matter if it so wishes and resolve the matter satisfactorily by issuing a circular.



- Tarek Tanvir, Student, University of Chittagong





















