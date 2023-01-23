Proper utilization of IMF loan important

Bangladesh is going to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The first of the 7 phases will be received in February. However, Bangladesh has to change the bank management structure to get this loan. Along with this, the IMF is keeping its own representative locally to monitor the central bank. The doors of various donor organizations have been opened in a better way for Bangladesh to get this loan. Now loans from other donors are easily available. By doing this, the economic crisis that Bangladesh was suffering from will be removed.



Everyone is considering this IMF loan as a big confidence in the strength of the Bangladeshi economy. Apart from IMF, talks are going on with World Bank and ADB regarding foreign loans. As a result of this agreement, it will be easier to get loans from them. The country will get some additional dollars. If additional dollars are available, other international organizations, development partner countries and international trading partners will have more confidence to work with Bangladesh.



The institution was born with the aim of keeping the international transaction system stable and controllable. According to the IMF, this institution plays a role in promoting financial stability by providing policies and financial assistance to members to help develop countries achieve economic stability and reduce poverty. This is because private international capital markets function imperfectly. Many countries have limited access to financial markets. The IMF justified government financing to improve such market imperfections and balanced wage economy systems.

Due to low imports during Corona, our reserves increased a lot. Those additional reserves began to dwindle under pressure from the global economy, especially as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result of the approval of the IMF loan, the confidence of the businessmen as well as the public will increase on the country's economy. They will have the courage to focus on more production.



The IMF has said that it will lend 4.5 billion dollars to Bangladesh from three accounts for four years or 42 months. 3.2 billion USD will be provided under Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF). And the rest about 1.3 billion dollars under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The average interest rate will be 2.2 percent.



The reforms that the IMF has talked about are needed. In particular, the country will benefit if the financial sector is reformed and money laundering is stopped. The conditions given by the IMF remain the same for other countries.



The IMF loan has several implications. For example: On the plus side, the pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves will temporarily ease. IMF gives loans after analyzing the overall economy, this message is positive for Bangladesh when it goes to the outside world. World Bank, ADB, JICA and other lending institutions take into account the IMF's assessment, thereby making it easier to get loans. IMF assessment will be positive for taking commercial loans from foreign banks, financial institutions or corporate bodies. The implementation of reforms in various sectors including banks under pressure will pave the way for establishing good governance.

On the other hand, borrowing from the IMF sends the message abroad that the country is in crisis, many see it as a 'bailout program' to combat recession. An average of $640 million per installment will be available in seven installments. Import expenditure of the country averages 650 million dollars per month. As a result, this loan will not play much role in dealing with the foreign exchange crisis.



Interest rates on IMF loans range from 1 to 1.5 percent. This time the loan interest is 2.20 percent. The price of fuel oil, gas, electricity will have to increase due to the loan conditions, which will increase the inflationary pressure. Tariffs on imported products should be reduced, which will challenge the protection of domestic industries.



The IMF loan will have a grace period of 5 years and will be repaid within 10 years thereafter. The average interest rate is 2.2 percent. These steps of the government will improve the foreign exchange balance situation; It will reduce the level of risk in the economy and help in inclusive growth through much needed social development.



As a condition of the IMF loan, the price of fuel oil, gas and electricity has been asked to be aligned with the international market. In all sectors, prices in the country are currently lower than the international market. Because of this, the price of these products should be increased.



Import expenditure of the country averages 650 million dollars per month. As a result, this loan will not play much role in dealing with the foreign exchange crisis. Because currently the deficit in the name of foreign currency is about 2 billion dollars. But it will not be possible to deal with the foreign exchange crisis by relying on the IMF.



In fact, it is necessary to establish good governance and reform in the financial sector including the country's banks. If we can increase institutional capacity through reforming this sector, our non-performing loans will decrease and our revenue-GDP ratio will increase. But reforms should be done by realizing their own needs and importance.

- Junaed Khan, Student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong

























