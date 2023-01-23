

A challenging year for the banking sector





The sum of all these crises hit the growth of the banking sector of Bangladesh and exhibit multifarious challenges for the year 2023 like liquidity crisis, shrinking spread as such degradation of income, slowdown of export import business resulting from foreign currency crisis, increase of Non-performing loan, increasing pressure on maintaining provision and minimum capital requirement, sluggish credit growth, increasing trade based money laundering, increase in different financial scams etc. Last year, Bangladesh Bank has inked agreement with ten different commercial bank, those are marked as financially weak banks, in an intension to improve their financial positions gradually by next three years. Those banks are overburden with NPL, failing to maintain necessary provision to hedge credit risks and minimum capital requirement under BASEL-III resulting deteriorating assets quality and exposing risk for the depositors. This is a sign that the overall banking sector are not in good condition. Surprisingly, some of those Banks financial conditions were very good in last three or four years ago. The conditions of those banks have not created in overnight rather these have been created gradually due to increase of NPL alarmingly result from poor credit assessment, misappropriation of funds, lack of proper management etc.





The year 2022 was ended with some news of loan scams in some non-conventional banks of our country consequently created panic among the general depositors about rumor of bankruptcy of those banks. The result of the rumor, those banks experienced with loss of huge deposits at the end of year which make their ADR (Advance deposit ratio) in adverse position. The situation was temporarily covered by financial support from Bangladesh Bank and some policy change by Bangladesh bank for non- conventional bank to borrow from call money market. The most talked crisis that evolved in the last quarter of the year 2022 was scarcity of foreign currency and drop of national foreign reserve created mainly from long lasting Russia-Ukraine war and worldwide inflationary hike. Our government has discouraged different imports especially luxurious and less important products to deal with that crisis which is still continuing. Exchange rate of the US greenback has reached the highest level in all time. Trade based money laundering has paved away within this crisis which in turns acute the crisis further. Due to shortage of foreign currency and liquidity, credit growth of the year end was low compare to mid of the year. General people are losing their confidence on private banks due to these crises and the crises of 2022 have carried forwarded to the year 2023 as challenges.





Banking sector is a highly leveraged industry that�s why banking itself a highly risk exposed business. However, seeing the size of profit of the banks, generally it may come in mind that banking is a very profitable business compared to other businesses. But, for sustainable growth in business earning genuine profit is mandatory. Profit gives life to the organization to continue it business. As banks deals with the most valuable asset of the people that are money, so it�s never be expected that any bank become bankrupt. At present, though the size of profit looks high, banks are in a challenge of shrinking profit gradually in terms of ROA (Return on Asset) and ROE (Return on equity). Increasing NPL and decreasing growth of credit are the main reasons. NPL not only hindrance in generating earning but also it eats overall profit as bank has to maintain provision and charge capital for NPL. It also deteriorates the asset quality hence affecting in ROA. The interest rate cap is a barrier for the banks to breathe smoothly to fight against challenges. Though central Bank has recently upgraded the interest cap of retail based loan to 12% from existing 9% alongside free up the interest rate cap of deposit but this may not be effective to increase spread as already banks are in a pressure to increase deposit interest rate amid liquidity crisis and high inflation rate. So, it will be effective to release interest rate cap of all kinds of lending also. Flexibility of interest rate of both lending and deposit will help to reduce liquidity crisis and increase spread which in turn helps to improve different regulatory requirement to maintain ADR, CRR and SLR. Banks capacity to give loan will also be widen. Banks earning will also increase substantially which not only increase their ROA and ROE but also give strength to fill up the provision gap and capital inadequacy. Depositors will be benefited to increase their real income under high inflation. However, rising interest rate is an effective tool to reduce inflation.



Recently, different countries of the world have already increased interest rate to combat against inflation. Though it is said that increase interest rate may reduce credit growth and sluggish the growth of private sector but to manage different multifarious challenges in current situations flexibility of interest rate is one of the best options. Alongside, banks have to increase their capacity to strengthen credit assessment and proper portfolio management to increase asset quality. Necessary revision of laws related to recovery of banks NPL needs to upgrade that not only settle the cases in lowest possible time but also ensure actual recovery of money. Too much relaxation in rescheduling of loan and recurring facility provided to the defaulters including willful defaulters ultimately create an environment of increasing NPL. So, government should be strict for the defaulters specially those who are willful. In the current stressed condition of forex market, discouraging import of luxurious and less important product should be continued until it comes to a favorable situation but the exchange rate should leave on market which will encourage inflow of foreign currency in banking channel. Bank can use different channel like MFS, NGO, agent banking to root out the remittance of wage earners to their beneficiaries at free of cost along with the government incentives, which encouraging wage earners to send the money in banking channel. Central bank has already taken different imitative to face the challenges. Recently, Bangladesh Bank has announced monetary policy which mainly addresses the challenges and gives the strategic ways to face the challenges.





Banking is the wheels of the economy. A strong banking sector can gear up the economy in its right direction. Growth of economy also depends on the sustainable growth of banking sector. Bank should not act in a way which create distrust to the general depositors and lead the bank ditched to the closure. The challenges banking sector are facing now mostly are external factors and some are internal. So government, different regulatory body, business groups and bankers should co-operate each other and work together to face the challenges.



- Zia Uddin Mahmud, banker and freelancer

























