Dr Debasish reappointed as BARI DG

GAZIPUR, Jan 22: The government appointed renowned agricultural scientist and prominent entomologist Dr Debasish Sarker as the Director General of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) for news two years on contractual basis according to an order issued by the Contract and Foreign Recruitment Wing of the Ministry of Public Administration on January 19. Dr Debasish Sarker served as Director General (Current Charge) of BARI from 21 October 2021 to 29 November 2022 and as Director General from 30 November 2022 to 30 December 2022.Before taking charge as Director General, Dr Debasish Sarker was the Director of Pulses Research Center, BARI, Ishwardi, Pabna.Earlier, he was working as Chief Scientific Officer of the Entomology Division of BARI, Gazipur. In addition to his role as Chief Scientific Officer, he also served as the Director of the project entitled "Development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf" under GoB.