Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Railway demolishes 362 illegal establishments in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 22: Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in a special drive on Sunday evicted over 362 unauthorised establishments built in old Sail Depo area under Pahartali thana in the city and recovered about one acre of land.
"We have evicted over 362 makeshift establishments and houses from old Sail Depo area under Pahartali thana in the city and recovered about one acre of land upon the directives of the BR authority", said Mahbub Karim, divisional state officer of Bangladesh railway eastern zone.
The officer said the drives will continue to recover rest of BR land in the port city.
The five-hour drive from 10:00am was conducted in co-operation with railway security forces, its divisional state office and law enforcers.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early climate adaptation investment could save Bangladesh billions by 2030: Study
Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Dr Debasish reappointed as BARI DG
Railway demolishes 362 illegal establishments in Chattogram
National Training Day today
Application submission for ‘Food Frontiers 2.0’ ends
BD logs 11 more covid cases, zero death
DMP arrests 45 for consuming, selling drugs in city


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft