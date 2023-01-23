Railway demolishes 362 illegal establishments in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 22: Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in a special drive on Sunday evicted over 362 unauthorised establishments built in old Sail Depo area under Pahartali thana in the city and recovered about one acre of land.

"We have evicted over 362 makeshift establishments and houses from old Sail Depo area under Pahartali thana in the city and recovered about one acre of land upon the directives of the BR authority", said Mahbub Karim, divisional state officer of Bangladesh railway eastern zone.

The officer said the drives will continue to recover rest of BR land in the port city.

The five-hour drive from 10:00am was conducted in co-operation with railway security forces, its divisional state office and law enforcers. BSS

















