BD logs 11 more covid cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported 11 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,444, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity fell to 0.41 per cent from Saturday's 0.54 per cent as 2,674 samples were tested.

The mortality rate fell to 1.44 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.72 per cent. UNB




















