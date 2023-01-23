Tipu urges people not to buy extra foodstuff at once

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday called upon people not to buy extra foodstuff at once centering the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

"It is better to buy what you need. There is no need to buy extra foodstuff at once. Many products have already arrived in the country, some products are on the way and some are in the process of import. There will be no problem if consumers buy products in normal quantities," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Rangpur Industry and Trade Fair-2023' at Rangpur Cricket Garden, said a press release here.

Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the month-long fair.

In his speech, Tipu said the government has taken adequate steps to keep the supply, stock and market stable of essential commodities ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

He said strict legal action will be taken against any trader who tries to increase the price of products by creating an artificial crisis during the holy month of Ramadan or during normal times.

RCCI President Mostafa Shorav Titu presided over the function. BSS















