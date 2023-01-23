

Wahid Azad known as ‘Bengali Elvis’ in US

There are some stars in the music world whose thoughts are centered in music. One such musician is Wahid Azad, the popular Bengali singer in North America. He has no end of enthusiasm for discussing and reviewing music.

In the midst of his work, he is immersed in the deep blue of music. He is approaching with originality and innovation to reach the right destination. Without being overwhelmed by the joy of creation, he is often appearing in front of the audience with new songs with the intention of doing something good.

















