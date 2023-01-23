Youth stabbed dead in Dhaka

An unidentified youth who was stabbed by some miscreants in the capital's Jatrabari area died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, aged around 30, was found lying on a road in Dhabalpur area of Jatrabari.

A rickshaw puller, who took the victim to the hospital, said he found the youth lying on the road when he was going to Dhabalpur area with his rickshaw.

First, he took the victim to the Mugda Medical College Hospital and later he was shifted to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He died there at around 5 am on Sunday. DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Md. Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital's morgue for autopsy. UNB



















