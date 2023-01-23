Video
Anti-Turkey demo in Sweden deepens tensions over NATO bid

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ISTANBUL, Jan 22: Turkey on Saturday cancelled a visit by the Swedish defence minister over a demonstration by an anti-Islamic extremist in Stockholm, sparking a fresh crisis as Sweden tries to convince Ankara not to block its bid to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkish officials denounced the permission granted to Rasmus Paludan, a right-wing Swedish-Danish politician, to stage a protest Saturday in front of its embassy in the Swedish capital.
After a diatribe of almost an hour in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden, Paludan set fire to the Koran with a lighter.
"If you don't think there should be freedom of expression, you have to live somewhere else," he told the crowd.
Last year, Paludan's announcement of a Koran-burning "tour" during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked riots across Sweden.
A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over Paludan's latest demo, Ankara said it had called off Defence Minister Pal Jonson's visit scheduled for January 27 and aimed at overcoming Turkey's objections to Sweden's NATO bid.
The meeting "has lost its significance and meaning, so we cancelled", Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Jonson said the decision to postpone had been made jointly with Akar on Friday at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, where Ukraine's allies were meeting to discuss further weapon supplies for Kyiv.
"Our relations with Turkey are very important to Sweden, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue on common security and defence issues at a later date," Jonson tweeted. Condemnation poured in from the Muslim world.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

