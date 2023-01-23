Video
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:38 AM
Home Foreign News

13 killed in building collapse in Syria's second city

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ALEPPO, Jan 22: A building collapsed Sunday in Syria's second city of Aleppo, killing 13 people including children, authorities and media reported.
The state news agency SANA had initially given a death toll of 10 before quoting an interior ministry statement revising it upwards to 13 and projecting that it was likely to rise.
A Kurdish news agency meanwhile said five children were among the dead, and a war monitor said they were all Syrians displaced during more than a decade of fighting in the country.
Only one person had been rescued from the rubble, the interior ministry said, adding that rescue and search efforts were ongoing.
The five-storey building, which was inhabited by seven families, had collapsed in the early hours of the day, the ministry added.
Locals told AFP that about 35 people lived in the building.
Video footage shared on state television showed dozens of rescue workers toiling to unearth people from the rubble while bulldozers worked to clear the debris.
SANA quoted a police source as saying earlier that the building, located in Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood, had collapsed "due to a water leak" in the foundations.
Much of Aleppo was destroyed during Syria's nearly 12-year conflict, with many of the remaining buildings left in a decrepit state.    AFP


