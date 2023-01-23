Brazil's Lula fires army chief

BRASILIA, Jan 22: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked the country's army chief, Julio Cesar de Arruda, local media reported Saturday, in the wake of riots earlier this month by supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Arruda had only taken up the post on December 30, two days before the end of Bolsonaro's mandate, and was confirmed by Lula's administration in early January.

He will be replaced by southeastern army commander Tomas Ribeiro Paiva, GloboNews reported.




















