Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:38 AM
Home Foreign News

Processions, lunches and concert to crown King Charles III

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

London, Jan 22: The coronation weekend for King Charles III will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced late Saturday.
The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events in early May will be a chance for "people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion", the palace said in an update on its much-anticipated plans.
The landmark long weekend looms with the monarchy still grappling with the fallout from the publication earlier this month of Prince Harry's scorching tell-all memoir "Spare", in which he made a series of incendiary claims against the family.
It is unclear whether US-based Harry -- Charles' younger son -- and his American wife Meghan will attend the coronation, with a recent Sunday Times report claiming a reconciliation could still take place prior.
Charles, 74, immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8 last year, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign after a year of declining health.
He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.    AFP


