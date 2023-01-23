Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India's G20 Presidency : B20 meet in Gujarat to deliberate on climate change, innovation

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

AHMEDABAD, Jan 22: The Business 20 (B20) inception meeting being organised in Gujarat's Gandhinagar city from Sunday as part of India's G20 Presidency will deliberate on issues ranging from climate change, innovation, global digital cooperation and resilient global value chains, officials said here.
As part of the three-day meeting, delegates will be taken for a visit to Dandi Kutir, a museum on Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar, on Sunday evening, Gujarat finance department's principal secretary Mona Khandhar told reporters.
The B20 India 2023 dialogue will take place under the theme of 'RAISE,' an acronym for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses, she said.
A plenary session for the B20 meeting will be organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Monday in which Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will take part, the official said.
"The plenary session will take up deliberations on themes such as climate change, sustainable economic development, financial inclusion, and resilient global value chains. The deliberations will discuss the transformative initiatives undertaken by the Gujarat government, which is enabling cleaner, greener, and inclusive economic growth," Ms. Khandhar said.
A host of international and Indian industry leaders will participate in the plenary session. At least 600 delegates, including 250 international delegates from the G20 and guest countries as well as multilateral organisations and academia, and 250-300 delegates from Indian industry will participate, she said.
On Tuesday, the third and last day of the event, the government has also organised visits of the delegates to GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) and Adalaj stepwell as well as a yoga session, Industries Commissioner Rahul Gupta said.
"As 2023 is declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, Gujarat will serve millet items during meals to the delegates during the meetings," he said.
The Chief Minister will host a dinner for the delegates on Sunday, during which they will get to savour several Gujarati delicacies, including fusion food made of millets, Mr. Gupta said.
This is the first of 15 meetings to be hosted by Gujarat as part of India's G20 presidency. Gandhinagar will host 10 such meetings, Ahmedabad two, and one meeting each will be held at Surat, Kutch and Ektanagar, officials said.    PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rescuers sift through the rubble of a destroyed building
Anti-Turkey demo in Sweden deepens tensions over NATO bid
13 killed in building collapse in Syria's second city
Six more classified docs found in Justice Dept search of Biden home
Brazil's Lula fires army chief
People walk during snowfall in the Schoenbrunn
Processions, lunches and concert to crown King Charles III
A 238m-long dragon dance is performed in front


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft