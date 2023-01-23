ONE Bank inks agreement with BB



ONE Bank Ltd recently has signed a participation agreement with Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) for getting refinancing business of Tk. 5,000 Crore from refinance scheme namely 'Pre-Shipment Credit Sector'.In that signing ceremony, Director, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Rajab Ali and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Md. Monzur Mofiz have signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Under this Agreement, Export oriented local industries will be provided refinancing facility from Bangladesh Bank against disbursement of Pre-shipment Credit Facility.