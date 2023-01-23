Stocks decline on selling pressure

Indices declined on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as the dominant small investors off loaded their shares mainly of IT sectoe.

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Thursday, the last trading day of the week amid directionless trade.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 9.51 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 6,255 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 7.06 points or 0.51 per cent to 1,360. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.25 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 2,204.

However, the DSE turnover rose to Tk 692 crore, from Tk 590 crore tallied on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 53 advanced, 126 declined, and 185 did not see any price movement.

Genex Infosys has risen to the top of the trading on the DSE. The company's shares of the company were traded worth Tk 67.12 crore.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 28.55 crore. Metro Spinning has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 25.33 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Bashundhara Paper, Amara Network, Sea-Pearl Hotels, LafargeHolcim, Orion Pharma, JMI Hospitals and Prabathi Insurance.

Dhaka Insurance Limited's share price has increased the most on the day. Earlier, the closing price of Dhaka Insurance Limited was Tk 52 on Thursday, the last working day of last week. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 57.20. The share price of the company increased by Tk 5.10 or 10 per cent. Other top gainers on the DSE include Takaful Islami Insurance 10 per cent, Sonar Bangla Islami Insurance 8.36 per cent, People's Insurance 7.32 per cent, Sea Pearl Beach 7.31 per cent, Pioneer Insurance 7.27 per cent, Asia Pacific General Insurance increased by 7.22 per cent, United Insurance by 6.88 per cent, Northern Islami Insurance by 6.78 per cent and Metro Spinning Limited by 5.22 per cent.

JMI Hospital's share price has decreased the most on this day. The closing price of JMI Hospital was Tk 93.00 on Thursday, the previous working day. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 85.40. The share price of the company fell by Tk 7.80 or 8.28 per cent. Other top losers on the DSE included Orion Infusion 6.99 per cent, Nafana Pharma 6.35 per cent, Shinepukur Ceramics 6.10 per cent, Eastern Housing 5.94 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 5.14 per cent, Orion Pharma 4.37 per cent. Per cent, Rupali Life Insurance fell by 4.26 per cent, ADN Telecom by 3.71 per cent and Amra Technology by 3.51 per cent.

At the CSE, the overall index CASPI decreased by 21 points. Tk 8.2 crore has been traded in the market. 45 of the 197 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 64 decreased and the price of 88 remained unchanged.




















