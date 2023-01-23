

BGMEA University starts journey in Chattogram

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP inaugurated CBUFT as the chief guest on Saturday at Navy Convention hall while Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, MP, UGC Member Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin were present as special guests. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was present as a guest of honour on the occasion.

Dr Dipu Moni said "BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology started its journey as a diploma institute. Now it has started its journey as a university. A large part of the skilled manpower in the garment industry comes from abroad. So, we want to make the country's manpower as skilled through specialized universities of the country including BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology."

The academic activities of CBUFT will be constructed in about 37 thousand square feet of BGMEA building in Jhautala area of Khulshi area of Chattogram city.















CHATTOGRAM, Jan 22: Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology' (CBUFT) has started its journey in Chattogram on Saturday.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP inaugurated CBUFT as the chief guest on Saturday at Navy Convention hall while Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, MP, UGC Member Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin were present as special guests. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was present as a guest of honour on the occasion.Dr Dipu Moni said "BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology started its journey as a diploma institute. Now it has started its journey as a university. A large part of the skilled manpower in the garment industry comes from abroad. So, we want to make the country's manpower as skilled through specialized universities of the country including BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology."The academic activities of CBUFT will be constructed in about 37 thousand square feet of BGMEA building in Jhautala area of Khulshi area of Chattogram city.