

SIBL holds agent banking conference

Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, was present as chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the session.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division, Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office attended the conference.

Around 338 agents across the country and their connected Branch Managers of SIBL also attended the conference and exchanged their views.

















