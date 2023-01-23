

Padma Bank gets new COO

Syed Towhid Hossain recently took charge as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Padma Bank Ltd. He will look after entire bank operations and AML Division as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and CAMLCO, says a press release.Syed Towhid Hossain has been providing services to Padma Bank since April 2022 bringing his colorful banking career. Prior joining Padma Bank, Towhid served at Mutual Trust Bank as Head of Branch Operations Department.Syed Towhid Hossain has more than 17 years of banking experience. He started his career as a Management Trainee at Bank Alfalah. At Bank Alfalah he served in various departments including branch operations, country operations, compliance and reconciliation etc.