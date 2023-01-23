Video
‘Steps taken to beef up stocks of essentials before Ramadan’

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has taken adequate steps to stabilize the stock, supply and market of essentials ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. There will be no shortage of goods and no increase in prices, he said.
If consumers do not buy too many products at once, the market will not exert too much pressure on products at once. Arrangements have been made to purchase goods in excess of the requirement at the government and private levels.
The Minister said it while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of the month-long Rangpur Industry and Trade Fair-2023 organized by Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries at the Rangpur Cricket Garden on Sunday.
The Minister said many products have already arrived in the country, some products are on the way and some are in the process of purchase. There will be no problem if consumers buy products in normal quantities.
The Commerce Minister said strict legal action will be taken against any trader who tries to increase price by creating an artificial crisis by hoarding stockpiles during the holy month of Ramadan or during normal times.
In view of the upcoming month of Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry is conducting discussions with importers, marketing organizations and wholesalers to keep the situation normal and discussion discussions will continue.
Tipu Munshi said the government is providing all kinds of support as per needs of traders. Adequate steps have been taken in Ramadan using the experience of the past days.
The Minister said electricity and gas prices have been increased in line with the cost of production, which naturally has some impact on the economy. Products that are produced with gas will have some effect on price.
New gas prices are being discussed. Efforts are being made to ensure fair price of gas and electricity for the people of the country.
It should be noted a total of 120 local and country stalls taking part in the month-long Rangpur industrial and trade fair. This year's fair has a spectacular entrance gate, water fountains and various types of rides for children. The fair will open to visitors daily from 10 am and continue till 8 pm.
Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu and others were present in the opening ceremony. Metropolitan Awami League convener Dr Delwar Hossain joint-convener Abul Kashem, leaders of administration and business organizations were also present.


