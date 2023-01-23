

BDBL Managers Conference-2023 held

Shamima Nargis former Senior Secretary of the government and Chairman, Board of Directors of BDBL attended the conference as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md Habibur Rahman Gazi presided over the meeting.

Member of the Board of Directors Md Ekhlasur Rahman, Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker and Quazi Shairul Hassan along with managers and senior executives of the Bank were present in the meeting.

















