Infinix launches smartphone phone Note 12 Pro

Infinix has launched smartphone phone Note 12 Pro, on January 12, last, stirring among Bangladesh's tech reviewers, enthusiasts, and YouTubers.

The price of the smartphone has been fixed at Tk BDT 26,499. Another two versions of the Note 12 series, the Note 12 2023 is also available in the market. Their prices are BDT 19,999 and BDT 22,999, respectively, says a press release.

The Note 12 2023 comes in 128GB and 256GB ROM variants. Apart from the camera and storage capacity, the other specifications of these smartphones are the same as those of the Note 12 Pro.

From the reviews and a hands-on experience, it can be said that the Note 12 Pro integrates customers' exploration of advanced processors, vivid and immersive displays, and excellent photographic capabilities so that users can get the most out of their smart device.

Renowned tech reviewers have shared their user experience of the Note 12 Pro. The popular channel TTP said, "Infinix Note 12 Pro is all about performance. Heavy-User or Gamer, this device can take on all the loads. This is a Power Monster in a Budget."

"Note 12 pro camera ensures good color balance & details, delivering impressive & vibrant pictures", said another popular tech channel Projukti.

In a nutshell, the Note 12 Pro is a 256+8GB ultra-speed phone powered by the leading TSMC 6nm monster engine Helio G99 and equipped with a 108 MP triple camera in the rear and 16 MP in the front. With an AMOLED screen, this can be a special choice.

The Helio G99 is an octa-core CPU with two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2 GHz and a highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks, such as gaming and video editing. Based on the superior performance of Helio G99 chips, the NOTE 12 PRO maximizes performance in games, apps, and everyday activities. Compared to the G96 12nm, the power consumption of the G99 6nm processor is reduced by 10%.

For photography, the triple camera setup of a 108 MP ultra-clear camera with 10x zoom, and a 16 MP selfie camera captures clear, bright, and more vivid photos effortlessly. With professional night scene photography mode, photography will be no issue at night.

The Note 12 Pro improves the ability to multitask from a mobile device while reducing lag and battery drain. It has a ROM of 256 GB, which can be extended up to 2TB, and a RAM of 8 GB, which is also extended up to 13 GB through memory fusion.

This is the only smartphone in this category with a 6.7" true-color, crisp, Amoled FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Not only this, it has a PPI density of 393 and a 7.8-mm ultra-slim design. The screen-to-body ratio is 92%.





















