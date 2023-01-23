Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank coworkers organise mini marathon to help humanity

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

BRAC Bank coworkers organise mini marathon to help humanity

BRAC Bank coworkers organise mini marathon to help humanity

The coworkers of BRAC Bank organised their annual mini-marathon, "BRAC Bank Dour 2023 - The Marathon for Humanity ".
Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar attended the programme at Hatirjheel in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Selim R. F. Hussain was present.
Apart from the bank's coworkers, the officials of BRAC and the bank's subsidiaries, film and sports celebrities also participated in the mini marathon. The marathon was dedicated to the person living with disabilities. Some 25 wheelchair runners of SubornoNagorik Foundation took part in a special wheelchair-run on the occasion.
DOUR, beginning its journey in 2011, is the first marathon initiative by a Bangladeshi bank and is unique in how it serves society through its fundraising philosophy.
The bank's coworkers voluntarily contribute token funds to join the run. The bank matches the fund from its CSR fund. The total fund goes to charity organizations working for the welfare of less advantaged people in the country.
The marathon started at 0700am in the morning. More than 5,000 BRAC Bank coworkers and its subsidiaries participated in the marathon that began from the Police Plaza Point of Hatirjheel and ended at the same point covering 5.6 km. This year the coworkers raised a fund of Tk. 43 lakh, and the bank doubled it to Tk. 86 lakh from its CSR Fund.
The entire fund was donated to charitable organizations working for social welfare. They are -Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO), Hi-CARE, PFDA-Vocational Training Center Trust and Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN).
About the noble initiative, Selim R.F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank Limited, said: "As a values-based organization belonging to the larger BRAC family, corporate responsibility is embedded in the DNA of the bank. I am encouraged to see the passion and spontaneity in our colleagues to contribute to society. DOUR is an amazing example of a coworkers-driven CSR initiative. We will take the annual marathon to a newer level in the coming years. We strongly believe we can make a difference in people's lives."
Sports and film celebrities - Captain of Bangladesh National Football Team Jamal Bhuyan, Captain of Bangladesh Women's National Football Team Sabina Khatun, Captain of National Wheelchair Cricket Team Mohammad Mohasin, Film Actress Nusraat Faria, Film Actress ShobnomBubly, Actor Ferdous, Tariq Anam Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Actress Toma Mirza, Ironman Imtiaz Ilahi, and Ironman Shamsuzzaman Arafat attended the ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks agreement with BB
GIB holds annual managers conference
US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom
Stocks decline on selling pressure
BGMEA University starts journey in Chattogram
SIBL holds agent banking conference
Padma Bank gets new COO
‘Steps taken to beef up stocks of essentials before Ramadan’


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft